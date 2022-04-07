Stripe secures Le Monde partnership
Payments technology business signed up to help publication gain international digital subscriptions
Stripe has secured a contract with Le Monde to provide its payments technology services to the French publication. Le Monde is expanding its offering internationally, including Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, and the US, and will use Stripe to support its plans to distribute English language content.
“Access to trustworthy news is essential for democracy, and reliable journalism has never been more important,” said Eileen O’Mara, EMEA growth and revenue lead at Stripe....
