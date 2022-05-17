Subscribe Today
ServiceNow moving its chief strategy officer to Dublin office

Chief executive of cloud tech firm says decision is a sign of the company’s commitment to Ireland

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
17th May, 2022
Nick Tzitzon, chief strategy officer, left, is moving to Dublin which Bill McDermott, chief executive, right, says underlines ServiceNow’s commitment to Ireland

ServiceNow, a multinational cloud tech company, is moving its chief strategy officer to its Dublin office.

Nick Tzitzon will make the move in the summer in a decision which Bill McDermott, chief executive of ServiceNow, told the Business Post was a sign of the company’s commitment to putting Ireland at the heart of its decision making process.

“We have more investment and executives going into Ireland, it’s extremely important to us....

