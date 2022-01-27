SaaStock to return as live Dublin event

SaaStock, the largest software as a service conference in Europe, is to return to in-person hosting for the first time since 2019. The 2022 event will take place in the RDS in Dublin on October 18 and 19.

The event expects to attract attendees from more than 80 countries. Past speakers at the event include Des Traynor, co-founder of Intercom, Claire Hughes-Johnson, former chief operating officer at Stripe, and Ryan Smith, founder of Qualtrics.

The announcement of the first event...