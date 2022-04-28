Subscribe Today
Proptech business Home Made enters Irish market

The London based business is investing €200,000 in the move which aims to work with build to rent schemes to reduce the rents charged to tenants

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th April, 2022
Asaf Navot, founder and chief executive of Home Made: ‘We have a couple of people working in Ireland already and, as we develop, we will hire more’

Home Made, a property technology business, has announced its entry to the Irish market, initially launching its letting services in Dublin. The business is largely focused on build to rent (BTR) developments.

The company’s first sites will be going live by the end of Q2 2022. The business aims to provide both tenants and BTR developers with means to reduce the time involved in the rental process, enabling developers to have less vacant time between...

