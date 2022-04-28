Proptech business Home Made enters Irish market
The London based business is investing €200,000 in the move which aims to work with build to rent schemes to reduce the rents charged to tenants
Home Made, a property technology business, has announced its entry to the Irish market, initially launching its letting services in Dublin. The business is largely focused on build to rent (BTR) developments.
The company’s first sites will be going live by the end of Q2 2022. The business aims to provide both tenants and BTR developers with means to reduce the time involved in the rental process, enabling developers to have less vacant time between...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine