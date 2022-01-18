Subscribe Today
Technology

Overlap between EU laws and Ireland’s new online safety bill still not ‘worked through’

Social media companies have long warned of conflict between EU’s Digital Services Act and Ireland’s new online safety bill

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th January, 2022
The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill will create new oversight mechanisms for tech companies like Facebook. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Ireland has yet to work through the potential for significant crossover between new EU regulation on big tech and the country’s just-published online safety bill, politicians will hear tomorrow.

Social media companies including Facebook and Twitter have frequently warned that Ireland’s Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Bill could clash with aspects of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a watershed set of laws aiming to clamp down on illegal content online....

