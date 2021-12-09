Nearly half of Irish businesses behind the curve on digital work practices — Microsoft study
The report found just under 30% of senior leaders said they are using digital technologies to grow their businesses
Almost half of Irish businesses don’t have the necessary digital technologies in place to cater for modern work practices such as cloud computing and remote working infrastructure, a new study by Microsoft Ireland has found.
A report published this week by the tech giant shows 43 per cent of Irish businesses feel they are behind the curve when it comes to implementing the necessary digital services and technologies for cloud computing, engaging customers...
