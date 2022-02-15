Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Minister warns Ireland open to cyber attack if Russia invades Ukraine

Public sector bodies and essential services including electricity and gas firms and banks have two-year deadline to sharpen security measures

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
15th February, 2022
Minister warns Ireland open to cyber attack if Russia invades Ukraine
Ossian Smith, the Minister of State for e-government, has warned that there is a ‘heightened risk’ of a cyber attack on Irish companies in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ossian Smith, the Minister of State for e-government, has warned that there is a “heightened risk” of a cyber attack on Irish companies in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The HSE is still recovering from last year’s attack by Russian hackers. The hack, which is estimated to have cost the executive around €100 million, caused significant difficulties for both patients and staff.

Smith told the Business Post that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The DSPCA said that it had ‘taken on board concerns raised’ over the environmental impact of NFTs. Picture: Open Sea

DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash

Technology Eva Short
Mark Zuckerberg’s personal loss today was $25 billion. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook’s value drops by more than $200 billion after earnings miss

Technology Emmet Ryan
Alexander Theuma, founder of SaaStock: ‘The aim is to make this the best SaaStock event yet’

SaaStock to return as live Dublin event

Technology Emmet Ryan
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said state departments had engaged with Trinity College over recent years and offered funding ‘to contribute to a sustainable model’ for the Science Gallery. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Funding has been offered ‘for a number of years’ to help keep Science Gallery open, Taoiseach says

Technology Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1