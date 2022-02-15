Minister warns Ireland open to cyber attack if Russia invades Ukraine
Public sector bodies and essential services including electricity and gas firms and banks have two-year deadline to sharpen security measures
Ossian Smith, the Minister of State for e-government, has warned that there is a “heightened risk” of a cyber attack on Irish companies in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The HSE is still recovering from last year’s attack by Russian hackers. The hack, which is estimated to have cost the executive around €100 million, caused significant difficulties for both patients and staff.
Smith told the Business Post that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash
The animal charity announced last week that it would debut ‘NWoofTs’ as a way to tap into ‘a new community of dog lovers’
Facebook’s value drops by more than $200 billion after earnings miss
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, suffered the largest single day loss in value in history
SaaStock to return as live Dublin event
Software as a service conference hopes to attract 5,000 attendees to the RDS in October
Funding has been offered ‘for a number of years’ to help keep Science Gallery open, Taoiseach says
Trinity College needs to work on ‘a new vision and sustainable model’ for the gallery, Martin says