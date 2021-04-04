Microchip exports increase 500 per cent in five years

Microchip exports have grown five-fold in the last five years years, catapulting the tiny semiconductors to Ireland’s fourth-largest goods export, a Business Post analysis has shown.

The vast majority of the country’s microchip exports are now going to China, while nearly 60 per cent of all our exports to China are now microchips.

The growth in exports is likely driven by the production of 14 nanometre Intel chips in Leixlip,...