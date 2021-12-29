Subscribe Today
Metaverse and global scarcity among top considerations for businesses in 2022

Accenture Interactive’s Fjord Trends report seeks to outline the most significant trends in technology that businesses will have to reckon with in the coming year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
29th December, 2021
Metaverse and global scarcity among top considerations for businesses in 2022
“We’re moving to an era where we’ve got to stop framing innovation as the newest, biggest thing” said Mark Curtis, head of innovation and thought leadership at Accenture Interactive. Picture: Accenture

The end of “abundance thinking”, the rise of the metaverse and increasing requirements for transparency are among the challenges facing businesses in 2022, according to a report compiled by Accenture.

Fjord, a global design and innovation consultancy acquired by the professional services giant in 2013, produced the fifteenth edition of the Fjord Trends report in December 2021. The report aims to summarise the most significant trends in business and technology that businesses will have...

