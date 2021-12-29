Metaverse and global scarcity among top considerations for businesses in 2022
Accenture Interactive’s Fjord Trends report seeks to outline the most significant trends in technology that businesses will have to reckon with in the coming year
The end of “abundance thinking”, the rise of the metaverse and increasing requirements for transparency are among the challenges facing businesses in 2022, according to a report compiled by Accenture.
Fjord, a global design and innovation consultancy acquired by the professional services giant in 2013, produced the fifteenth edition of the Fjord Trends report in December 2021. The report aims to summarise the most significant trends in business and technology that businesses will have...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nearly half of Irish businesses behind the curve on digital work practices — Microsoft study
The report found just under 30% of senior leaders said they are using digital technologies to grow their businesses
Greenhouse to create 100 jobs in Ireland
The US recruitment software business is creating a mixture of hybrid and fully remote roles in Ireland
Buy-now, pay-later firm urges Irish legislators to catch up with UK to protect consumers
Swedish payments company Klarna has just launched in Ireland
European laws could ‘supersede’ parts of Ireland’s new online safety bill
Draft report from Oireachtas Media Committee recommends ‘full review’ into areas of crossover between separate Irish and European legislation