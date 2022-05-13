Market realities? Disgruntled Tesla investors? An emptying wallet? What exactly is behind Elon Musk’s Twitter jitters?
The billionaire’s pockets may be feeling a little lighter as he wavers on his proposed purchase
Elon Musk took to Twitter early this morning to say that his takeover of the company was “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”.
Musk might be serious about this. Or he might be joking and just using his vast social media reach to have fun with the investors, Twitter employees, journalists, free-speech advocates and others who have been watching this garbage...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
ServiceNow to seek out recruits from the Defence Forces
The US cloud multinational has already worked with the US and British armed forces to attract staff and plans to seek out talent from the Irish Defence Forces
Metaverse is ‘fundamentally changing how consumers behave’ – Penneys chief risk officer
Traditional businesses are ‘struggling’ with technological change
AnyExcuse secures Mastercard distribution deal
The payments based start-up aims to grow in Ireland, Britain and the US
Irish-headquartered Profitero acquired in €200m deal
Company was founded by Vol Pigrukh, Dmitry Vysotski, and Kanstantsin Chernysh in 2010 after the three moved to Ireland