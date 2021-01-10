Many tech firms not planning to increase staff salaries in 2021

Many technology firms in Ireland don’t intend to increase salaries this year, despite the majority of workers expecting a pay hike.

Prosperity Recruitment, an Irish agency that recently expanded to Barcelona, surveyed workers, employers and tech executives at Ireland’s biggest tech firms for its latest annual salary survey.

The findings show that the highest paid roles in tech are director of marketing (€120,000 - €180,000), head of e-commerce (€120,000), head of...