Technology

Irish supply chain software firm Replan raises £2m in Hoxton Ventures-led round

Start-up founded by Irishman Richie Barter will grow its teams in Dublin, Cork and London and aims to open new US office this year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
13th April, 2022
Irish supply chain software firm Replan raises £2m in Hoxton Ventures-led round
Richie Barter, chief executive at Replan.

Replan, an Irish supply chain software company with offices in Dublin, Cork and London, raised £2 million in its most recent funding round.

The company provides software for the manufacturing industry that leverages AI and intelligent automation to make supply chain planning easier and more efficient.

The funding round was led by Hoxton Ventures, the early-stage venture firm that previously backed Irish entrepreneur Dylan Collins, bringing the total amount raised by the company to date...

