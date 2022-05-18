Irish space tech company Ubotica raises $4m
Atlantic Bridge, Dolby Family Ventures and Seraphim Space lead oversubscribed seed round
Ubotica Technologies, a Dublin-headquartered space tech company, has raised $4 million (€4.2 million) in an oversubscribed seed round.
Atlantic Bridge led the financing with Dolby Family Ventures and Seraphim Space also participating.
Founded in 2017 by Fintan Buckley, John Bourke and Aubrey Dunne, and chaired by Movidius co-founder Sean Mitchell, Ubotica has developed an energy-efficient onboard processing system known as CogniSat that is used in smart satellites.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
ServiceNow moving its chief strategy officer to Dublin office
Chief executive of cloud tech firm says decision is a sign of the company’s commitment to Ireland
Nuritas chief executive to relocate to US to lead Connecticut headquarters
Dr Nora Khaldi, chief executive and founder of the Irish biotech, will relocate to the office near Yale University to oversee the company’s latest growth phase
Market realities? Disgruntled Tesla investors? An emptying wallet? What exactly is behind Elon Musk’s Twitter jitters?
The billionaire’s pockets may be feeling a little lighter as he wavers on his proposed purchase
ServiceNow to seek out recruits from the Defence Forces
The US cloud multinational has already worked with the US and British armed forces to attract staff and plans to seek out talent from the Irish Defence Forces