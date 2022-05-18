Irish space tech company Ubotica raises $4m

Ubotica Technologies, a Dublin-headquartered space tech company, has raised $4 million (€4.2 million) in an oversubscribed seed round.

Atlantic Bridge led the financing with Dolby Family Ventures and Seraphim Space also participating.

Founded in 2017 by Fintan Buckley, John Bourke and Aubrey Dunne, and chaired by Movidius co-founder Sean Mitchell, Ubotica has developed an energy-efficient onboard processing system known as CogniSat that is used in smart satellites.