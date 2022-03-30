Ireland ‘nowhere near’ level of cyber protection needed amid Russia war, experts to warn
TDs and senators will hear that Ireland is not adequately prepared for the growing threat of cyber-criminal activity
Ireland’s cyber security response will be described as “pretty woeful” at a meeting of TDs and senators later today, amid rising concern over possible attacks due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Academics and industry experts will brief the Oireachtas communications committee on the heightened risk to businesses and state bodies of cyber attacks as a result of the Ukraine war.
One long-standing expert is set to launch a particularly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Intel to invest €12bn in expanding Irish operation
Investment is a boon for Ireland’s policymakers, who will nevertheless be disappointed to miss out on the €17bn ‘mega-fab’ semiconductor plant project which will go to Magdeburg in Germany
Google trialling new system to detect underage users
The system will prompt users to provide a form of identification if the probability that they are underage is deemed to be high
Data centres as ‘heavy industry’ could affect Ireland’s appeal to enterprise — Ibec
A proposal to re-categorise data centres in Dublin has been met with dismay by the business representative group
ASAI upholds complaints against Dublin Bus ‘meme-coin’ crypto ad
Advertisements for Floki Coin, a cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog, were found to be in breach of Irish advertising standards