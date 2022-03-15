Intel to invest €12bn in expanding Irish operation
Investment is a boon for Ireland’s policymakers, who will nevertheless be disappointed to miss out on the €17bn ‘mega-fab’ semiconductor plant project which will go to Magdeburg in Germany
Intel is to invest a further €12 billion in expanding its operations in Ireland as part of an ambitious €80 billion EU-wide semiconductor investment package over the next decade.
The US chipmaker made the announcement today as it confirmed that the centrepiece €17 billion investment Ireland had been in the running for would go instead to Magdeburg in Germany.
The Business Post previously reported that Ireland was one of three countries on a shortlist...
