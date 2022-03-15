Subscribe Today
Intel to invest €12bn in expanding Irish operation

Investment is a boon for Ireland’s policymakers, who will nevertheless be disappointed to miss out on the €17bn ‘mega-fab’ semiconductor plant project which will go to Magdeburg in Germany

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th March, 2022
Pat Gelsinger, the chief executive at Intel, pictured left with Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said the investment would create a ‘world-class chip ecosystem’ that spans all of Europe. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Intel is to invest a further €12 billion in expanding its operations in Ireland as part of an ambitious €80 billion EU-wide semiconductor investment package over the next decade.

The US chipmaker made the announcement today as it confirmed that the centrepiece €17 billion investment Ireland had been in the running for would go instead to Magdeburg in Germany.

The Business Post previously reported that Ireland was one of three countries on a shortlist...

