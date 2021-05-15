HSE cyber attack could compromise personal data of ‘huge number of citizens’
DPC has received formal breach notification from HSE in aftermath of attack, which represents ‘very serious incident’ from data protection perspective
The cyber attack on the HSE could compromise the personal data of a “potentially huge number of citizens”, the body’s data protection officer has said.
The executive has issued a formal notification of a breach to the Data Protection Commission (DPC) in the aftermath of the ransomware attack, which has substantially impacted the operation of Ireland’s healthcare services this weekend.
Under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), organisations must...
