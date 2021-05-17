Subscribe Today
Technology

Health watchdog examining Facebook moderators’ complaints

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that it is following up on issues raised by content reviewers at the social media giant

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
17th May, 2021
Isabella Plunkett spoke to the Oireachtas committee last Wednesday ‘on behalf of hundreds of colleagues who would have come’, but who, she said, were worried about speaking out about conditions Facebook moderators work under

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is following up complaints raised by Facebook moderators about their working conditions, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The working conditions of social media moderators has been the subject of political scrutiny after a number of High Court cases were lodged by workers and a Business Post investigation revealed concerns about the level of psychological supports available.

In a letter to the Oireachtas enterprise committee last...

