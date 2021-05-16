Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Hackers of HSE computer system demanded bitcoin ransom worth $150,000

The attack has been described as ‘possibly the most significant cybercrime in the history of the state’

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
16th May, 2021
Hackers of HSE computer system demanded bitcoin ransom worth $150,000
Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE: the organisation was forced to shut down its computer systems on Friday. Picture: Photocall

The hackers who forced the HSE’s computer systems offline in the biggest cyber attack in the state’s history demanded a ransom of 3 bitcoin or $150,000, the Business Post has learned.

According to multiple sources who saw the text file which appeared on the computer in one hospital affected by the attack, the criminal hackers sought payment in the cryptocurrency. The amount demanded was 3 bitcoin, which they estimated was worth around $150,000,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The HSE has issued a formal breach notification to the Data Protection Commission over the cyber attack on Friday morning. Photo: RollingNews.ie

HSE cyber attack could compromise personal data of ‘huge number of citizens’

Technology Donal MacNamee 14 hours ago
Facebook said it is continually monitoring and updating its supports for moderators. Picture: Getty

Varadkar to address Facebook moderator concerns at Oireachtas committee

Technology Róisín Burke 3 days ago

Adventures in Technophobia: How to get an at-home ‘face-lift’

Technology Jessie Collins 1 week ago
Helen Dixon, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, will reject criticism of her office. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

DPC to reject ‘unfounded’ criticisms in row over Facebook regulation

Technology Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1