Greenhouse to create 100 jobs in Ireland
The US recruitment software business is creating a mixture of hybrid and fully remote roles in Ireland
Greenhouse, a recruitment software company, is adding 100 jobs to its Irish operation to aid its expansion across Europe. The new positions will bring the company’s total headcount in Ireland to 160 over the next two years.
Greenhouse Software works with over 5,500 businesses globally. The company opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in January 2020 and has since tripled its workforce. The company serves over 700 customers across the EMEA region including HubSpot, Intercom,...
