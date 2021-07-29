Gavin Duffy settles with Facebook over bogus ad claim
The businessman’s image was used in adverts on the social network which included false claims that he was recommending investments in bitcoin – and in one instance that he was dead
Gavin Duffy, the businessman and former presidential candidate, has settled a legal dispute with Facebook Ireland over allegedly defamatory adverts featuring Duffy’s image.
Duffy’s image was used in a number of bogus advertisements which were published over the course of the last three years by scammers on Facebook.
The ads included false claims that he was recommending investments in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and in one instance an ad that claimed...
