Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Gavin Duffy settles with Facebook over bogus ad claim

The businessman’s image was used in adverts on the social network which included false claims that he was recommending investments in bitcoin – and in one instance that he was dead

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
29th July, 2021
Gavin Duffy settles with Facebook over bogus ad claim
Gavin Duffy, the businessman and former presidential candidate, said he had no choice but to issue a plenary summons to Facebook. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gavin Duffy, the businessman and former presidential candidate, has settled a legal dispute with Facebook Ireland over allegedly defamatory adverts featuring Duffy’s image.

Duffy’s image was used in a number of bogus advertisements which were published over the course of the last three years by scammers on Facebook.

The ads included false claims that he was recommending investments in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and in one instance an ad that claimed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos and 82-year-old Wally Funk celebrated as they leave Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew capsule after the first human spaceflight for the company. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Jeff Bezos’s trip to space manages to be both historic and somewhat dull

Technology Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Donal O’Mahony: ‘In the last few years, you’ve seen the blockchain making a big dent in financial space. But it will grow further, and it will affect many, many other industries.’ Picture: Paul Sharp

‘Am I Satoshi Nakamoto? I couldn’t possibly answer that’

Technology Donal MacNamee 1 month ago
‘’For most users, the upgrade should involve a fairly short learning curve’

Windows 11 is on the way, here’s what to expect

Technology Emmet Ryan 1 month ago
Some 88 per cent of Irish chief executives said the use of data science to anticipate and fulfil individual customer needs would be a key differentiator in the future. Picture: Getty

70% of Irish bosses say their companies need to do more on cybersecurity

Technology Eva Short 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1