Future DPC headquarters was initially dismissed due to concerns over ‘low profile location’
Documents show the controversial Pembroke Row premises was overlooked until the data watchdog was forced to reconsider them because none of its preferred options were workable
The future headquarters of Ireland’s data watchdog was initially dismissed as an option because of its “low profile location”, before the body was forced to consider the premises because none of its preferred options were workable.
The premises, which will house the Data Protection Commission (DPC) from mid-2023, was given a score of just six out of 10 for its profile when potential new premises were being examined, lower than several...
