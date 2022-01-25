Subscribe Today
Funding has been offered ‘for a number of years’ to help keep Science Gallery open, Taoiseach says

Trinity College needs to work on ‘a new vision and sustainable model’ for the gallery, Martin says

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
25th January, 2022
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said state departments had engaged with Trinity College over recent years and offered funding ‘to contribute to a sustainable model’ for the Science Gallery. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, has weighed in on the pending closure of the Science Gallery, saying Trinity College needs to work on a “sustainable model” for the exhibition and events space.

On Sunday, this paper reported that the closure of the gallery had been confirmed despite a bid to save it by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts,...

