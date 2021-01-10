Former Irish Times editor and son raise €600k for AI project
Conor Brady and his son Neil founded CaliberAI to find hate speech and potentially defamatory content in publications or websites
Conor Brady, the former Irish Times editor, and his son Neil have raised €600,000 for their start-up which develops artificial intelligence to spot defamatory and hateful speech.
CaliberAI has been granted €300,000 from Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up scheme which supports businesses which have the potential to employ 10 people or generate €1 million in sales within three years. The funding has been matched by four Irish angel investors.
CaliberAI is developing machine learning...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Facebook’s Clegg lobbied Varadkar over data rules
The former politician contacted the Tánaiste in September, days after Facebook launched a legal case against the Data Protection Commissioner
‘We’re not going home until Big Tech’s factory floor is clean’
Last week, 200 workers in Google’s parent company announced the establishment of the Alphabet Workers Union, after years of informal protests at the tech giant. It’s part of a global trend towards unionisation
Many tech firms not planning to increase staff salaries in 2021
Despite a tough year for many companies, competition for staff is likely to remain strong as e-commerce booms
VR firm lands major contract with British wind consortium
Dublin-based Vrai has raised €1.2 million to provide virtual reality training to staff who operate highly complex machinery