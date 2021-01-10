Former Irish Times editor and son raise €600k for AI project

Conor Brady, the former Irish Times editor, and his son Neil have raised €600,000 for their start-up which develops artificial intelligence to spot defamatory and hateful speech.

CaliberAI has been granted €300,000 from Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up scheme which supports businesses which have the potential to employ 10 people or generate €1 million in sales within three years. The funding has been matched by four Irish angel investors.

CaliberAI is developing machine learning...