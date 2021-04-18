Former Barricade duo see new software venture take off

Clearword, a recently launched business software company, plans to hire up to 30 staff by the end of the year.

The business has been set up by David Coallier and Daire Irwin, both formerly of Barricade, the security technology business which was sold to Sophos in 2016. Coallier and Irwin aim to float Clearword within the next five to ten years.

Its software converts video and audio meetings into searchable text or video summaries, allowing users to...