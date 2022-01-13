Flipdish latest Irish company to achieve unicorn status with €1bn valuation
The company is the fifth home-grown tech start-up to achieve coveted unicorn status following Tencent cash injection
Flipdish, the Irish food-ordering platform, has been valued at $1.25 billion (€1.09 billion), joining four other homegrown Irish start-ups Intercom, Fenegro, LetsGetChecked and Workhuman in achieving unicorn status.
A unicorn is a privately held start-up company that has a valuation of more than $1 billion. Although Stripe, the Irish payments giant, is currently one of the most valuable tech companies in the world at $95 billion, it was originally founded in San Francisco by Irish brothers...
