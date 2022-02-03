Facebook’s value drops by more than $200 billion after earnings miss

The personal loss for Mark Zuckerberg is enormous, at $25 billion (€22 billion) but that pales in comparison to the financial and reputational hit taken by Facebook today. The company, which rebranded to Meta last year to reflect its focus on metaverse technology, lost more than $200 billion (€175 billion) in value as trading opened in New York. It is the largest single day loss, in terms of dollar value, by any company in history.

The cause...