Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Facebook defends content moderators’ working conditions

Leo Varadkar highlighted concerns of workers who say they suffer mental trauma from nature of job

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
21st February, 2021
Facebook defends content moderators’ working conditions
Leo Varadkar: Tánaiste wrote to Facebook about social moderators’ job complaints

Facebook has defended the working conditions of content moderators after Leo Varadkar raised the concerns of workers who claim they are being psychologically traumatised by their jobs.

The Tánaiste wrote to the social media giant earlier this month after he held a remote meeting with Irish-based moderators who are among thousands of moderators worldwide who help filter out violent, abusive and terrorism-based content on Facebook and Instagram.

“Content moderators working for all social...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ibrahim Halawa, who now works as a content moderator for Facebook, has had a Zoom call with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent days about their pay and working conditions Picture: Getty

Varadkar pledges to contact Facebook over concerns of content moderators

Technology Róisín Burke 3 weeks ago
‘GameStop is a retailer of computer games and related paraphernalia, with an online presence but not a famed one and has generally suffered greatly through the Covid-19 pandemic.’ Picture: Getty

Analysis: Making sense of the GameStop surge

Technology Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago
AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Ireland and Permanent TSB are looking to develop the app as a joint venture. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

CCPC rejects a notification from banks of their plans to develop a shared payments app

Technology Peter O'Dwyer 4 weeks ago
William Scanlon, chief executive at Tyndall National Institute: ‘Since Tyndall was established, we haven’t created a large number of start-ups but they’re very sticky’

Tyndall National Institute plans to launch 30 start-ups

Technology Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1