EU officials and DPC staff details leaked in Facebook data breach

Didier Reynders, the European justice commissioner, has contacted the Irish data watchdog after his details were leaked in a breach which affected 530 million Facebook users.

Reynders’ phone number and other personal data was included in the information, which is now freely available online along with the details of other high-ranking officials in Europe, Ireland and other countries.

The leak has even included staff in the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and Ulrich Kelber, Germany's chief...