EU officials and DPC staff details leaked in Facebook data breach
European justice commissioner and Germany’s chief federal privacy regulator among those affected
Didier Reynders, the European justice commissioner, has contacted the Irish data watchdog after his details were leaked in a breach which affected 530 million Facebook users.
Reynders’ phone number and other personal data was included in the information, which is now freely available online along with the details of other high-ranking officials in Europe, Ireland and other countries.
The leak has even included staff in the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and Ulrich Kelber, Germany's chief...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Tech View: Glorious failure as LG pulls the plug on smartphones
The exit of the electronics giant from the smartphone business deals a blow to the market’s diversity
Microchip exports increase 500 per cent in five years
Semiconductors, which account for 60 per cent of our trade with China, have now become Ireland’s fourth largest goods export
The chips are up: How Irish companies are cashing in on the microchip rush
Amid a global shortage of microchips, the EU and China are seeking to wrestle back control of their supply chains. And as the silicon wafers are now fundamental to so many industries, Ireland stands to benefit from what has quietly become its fourth-largest export
Siro’s John Keaney: How we can use EU recovery funding to futureproof the economy
Weaknesses in the ecommerce ability of SMEs, inequality in broadband access and gaps in the online delivery of public services must be addressed