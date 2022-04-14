Elon Musk offers to purchase Twitter outright for $43bn

Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter, the social media platform, saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it.

The world’s richest person will offer $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54 per cent premium over the January 28 closing price and a valuation of about $43 billion. The social media company’s shares soared 18 per cent in pre-market trading.

Musk, 50, announced the offer in...