Elon Musk meets Twitter executives as company considers deal
Social media giant now ‘more open’ to discussing billionaire’s takeover offer
Twitter Inc is growing more receptive toward Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover offer, as the two sides held talks about what could be one of the biggest ever internet acquisitions.
Musk met with Twitter executives yesterday, a person with knowledge of the matter said, a meaningful step that came days after the Tesla Inc chief revealed a financing plan for the unsolicited bid that included backing from Morgan Stanley and other institutions. Twitter was...
