Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Elon Musk meets Twitter executives as company considers deal

Social media giant now ‘more open’ to discussing billionaire’s takeover offer

Bloomberg Reporter
25th April, 2022
Elon Musk meets Twitter executives as company considers deal
Elon Musk met with Twitter executives yesterday. Picture: Paul Hennessy/Getty

Twitter Inc is growing more receptive toward Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover offer, as the two sides held talks about what could be one of the biggest ever internet acquisitions.

Musk met with Twitter executives yesterday, a person with knowledge of the matter said, a meaningful step that came days after the Tesla Inc chief revealed a financing plan for the unsolicited bid that included backing from Morgan Stanley and other institutions. Twitter was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison

Twitter teams up with Stripe for crypto payments

Technology Charlie Taylor
Elon Musk: ‘If the deal doesn’t work ... I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.This is not a threat,” Musk said in a message accompanying his purchase proposal.’ Picture: Getty

Elon Musk offers to purchase Twitter outright for $43bn

Technology Bloomberg Reporter
Warren Healy, founder of Clubforce, Feidhlim Byrne, director of Comórtais, and Noel Murray, chief executive of Clubforce.

Clubforce acquires Comórtais

Technology Emmet Ryan
Richie Barter, chief executive at Replan.

Irish supply chain software firm Replan raises £2m in Hoxton Ventures-led round

Technology Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1