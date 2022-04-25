Elon Musk and Twitter in ‘final stretch of negotiations’
$43 billion sale of social media company ‘could be agreed today’
Twitter is in the final stretch of negotiations about a $43 billion sale to Elon Musk that could rank as one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts of a listed company, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The social media company is working to hammer out terms of a transaction and could reach an agreement later today if negotiations go smoothly, according to sources. Musk is lining up partners for the acquisition and continues to speak...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elon Musk meets Twitter executives as company considers deal
Social media giant now ‘more open’ to discussing billionaire’s takeover offer
Twitter teams up with Stripe for crypto payments
Company allow creators on social media platform to get paid in USD Coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the dollar
Elon Musk offers to purchase Twitter outright for $43bn
The controversial Tesla chief executive, who is one of the richest men in the world, said he would ‘unlock’ the platform’s ‘extraordinary potential’
Clubforce acquires Comórtais
The sports club management app has acquired the competition management technology business