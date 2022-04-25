Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter for $44bn
Billionaire says he will make social media platform a bastion of free speech
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, using one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history to take private a 16-year-old social networking platform that has become a hub of public discourse and a flashpoint in the debate over online free speech.
Investors will receive $54.20 for each Twitter share they own, the company said in a statement. The price is 38 per cent more than the stock’s close on April...
