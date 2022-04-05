E-bike company Swytch raises £3.8m in funding round
The mobility firm, which produces kits to turn regular bikes into e-bikes, hopes to scale up production to 100,000 units annually
Swytch, the e-bike conversion kit company, raised £3.8 million in its most recent equity funding round.
The round was funded by primarily climate tech and sustainability-focused investors, with Green Angel Syndicate (GAS), a London-based angel investment syndicate in the UK specialising in climate investments. Wealth Club, a UK-based non-advisory broker of tax-efficient investments for private individual investors, raised a total of £750,000, while Calyx Venture Fund, a Chicago-based investment fund, contributed £500,000.
Other investors include...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ireland ‘nowhere near’ level of cyber protection needed amid Russia war, experts to warn
TDs and senators will hear that Ireland is not adequately prepared for the growing threat of cyber-criminal activity
Intel to invest €12bn in expanding Irish operation
Investment is a boon for Ireland’s policymakers, who will nevertheless be disappointed to miss out on the €17bn ‘mega-fab’ semiconductor plant project which will go to Magdeburg in Germany
Google trialling new system to detect underage users
The system will prompt users to provide a form of identification if the probability that they are underage is deemed to be high
Data centres as ‘heavy industry’ could affect Ireland’s appeal to enterprise — Ibec
A proposal to re-categorise data centres in Dublin has been met with dismay by the business representative group