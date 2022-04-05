E-bike company Swytch raises £3.8m in funding round

Swytch, the e-bike conversion kit company, raised £3.8 million in its most recent equity funding round.

The round was funded by primarily climate tech and sustainability-focused investors, with Green Angel Syndicate (GAS), a London-based angel investment syndicate in the UK specialising in climate investments. Wealth Club, a UK-based non-advisory broker of tax-efficient investments for private individual investors, raised a total of £750,000, while Calyx Venture Fund, a Chicago-based investment fund, contributed £500,000.

Other investors include...