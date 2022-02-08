Subscribe Today
DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash

The animal charity announced last week that it would debut ‘NWoofTs’ as a way to tap into ‘a new community of dog lovers’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
8th February, 2022
The DSPCA said that it had ‘taken on board concerns raised’ over the environmental impact of NFTs. Picture: Open Sea

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has reversed its decision to push forward with a dog-themed non-fungible token (NFT) project following public backlash.

In a statement published to its social media accounts, the charity said that it had “taken on board concerns raised” over the environmental impact of NFTs, as well as other concerns raised about the practice of selling digital files that can be freely viewed and downloaded online....

