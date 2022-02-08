DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash
The animal charity announced last week that it would debut ‘NWoofTs’ as a way to tap into ‘a new community of dog lovers’
The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has reversed its decision to push forward with a dog-themed non-fungible token (NFT) project following public backlash.
In a statement published to its social media accounts, the charity said that it had “taken on board concerns raised” over the environmental impact of NFTs, as well as other concerns raised about the practice of selling digital files that can be freely viewed and downloaded online....
