DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has reversed its decision to push forward with a dog-themed non-fungible token (NFT) project following public backlash.

In a statement published to its social media accounts, the charity said that it had “taken on board concerns raised” over the environmental impact of NFTs, as well as other concerns raised about the practice of selling digital files that can be freely viewed and downloaded online....