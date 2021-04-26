DPC to reject ‘unfounded’ criticisms in row over Facebook regulation
Helen Dixon will tell an Oireachtas committee she is aware of ‘trenchant’ criticism of the DPC over its regulation of social media companies
Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is to reject “unfounded” criticism of her office’s ability to regulate social media giants headquartered in Dublin.
In an address to the Oireachtas justice committee – the latest acrimony in a protracted dispute with other European regulators and privacy campaigners – Helen Dixon will say her office is aware of “particular and trenchant criticism” it has received over its regulation of social media companies....
