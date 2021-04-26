Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

DPC to reject ‘unfounded’ criticisms in row over Facebook regulation

Helen Dixon will tell an Oireachtas committee she is aware of ‘trenchant’ criticism of the DPC over its regulation of social media companies

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th April, 2021
DPC to reject ‘unfounded’ criticisms in row over Facebook regulation
Helen Dixon, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, will reject criticism of her office. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is to reject “unfounded” criticism of her office’s ability to regulate social media giants headquartered in Dublin.

In an address to the Oireachtas justice committee – the latest acrimony in a protracted dispute with other European regulators and privacy campaigners – Helen Dixon will say her office is aware of “particular and trenchant criticism” it has received over its regulation of social media companies....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Quantity was the order of the day for Tim Cook, Apple’s longtime chief executive, in his virtual briefing as he unveiled a string of new products and made use of the surprise hit of 2020

Apple’s rebirth of cool powered by an old favourite

Technology Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
David Coallier, co-founder of Clearword: primary market initially will be the US

Former Barricade duo see new software venture take off

Technology Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Didier Reynders’ phone number and other personal data was included in information, which is now freely available online

EU officials and DPC staff details leaked in Facebook data breach

Technology Aaron Rogan 2 weeks ago
The Android market is at its healthiest in terms of diversity in a decade yet in LG it is losing one of its most creative brands

Tech View: Glorious failure as LG pulls the plug on smartphones

Technology Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1