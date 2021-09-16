Companies must employ the right technologies to unlock the true potential of hybrid work
Employers have to be innovative and progressive in how they deal with the changing working world — but the return is worth the investment
The future of work, working from home, hybrid workforce are now phrases forever associated with Covid-19. The workforce has undergone a technological revolution in the past year. All of the tech heavyweights, including Facebook, Google, and Apple, are looking at remote or hybrid work to expand, diversify, and drive their business models. Small enterprises and startups, as well as established firms such as AIB, are following suit.
People have had the chance to pack their...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
ApisProtect set for UK launch of product to protect beehives
Device installed in beehives uses sensors to measure temperature, noise and movement and helps beekeepers to decide which actions are required
Foldable smartphones can make breakthrough this year, according to Samsung director
Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 to be launched over the coming weeks as Samsung tries to steal a march on Apple
Gavin Duffy settles with Facebook over bogus ad claim
The businessman’s image was used in adverts on the social network which included false claims that he was recommending investments in bitcoin – and in one instance that he was dead
Analysis: Jeff Bezos’s trip to space manages to be both historic and somewhat dull
The Amazon founder went up and came down again, doing the bare minimum to qualify him as an astronaut, but as space becomes a playground for billionaires, there are some concerns about the harm they could do