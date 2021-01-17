Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Collison brothers lend backing to drone start-up Manna Aero

The billionaire siblings, who are behind the Stripe payments system, have invested in the start-up founded by Bobby Healy

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
17th January, 2021
Collison brothers lend backing to drone start-up Manna Aero
The only thing better than an endorsement from a fellow founder is an endorsement from the biggest fellow founders on the planet right now: Thanks to John and Patrick Collison for your investment in @MannaAero – means a lot,” Healy tweeted

The billionaire Collison brothers have backed Irish drone delivery start-up Manna Aero, according to its founder Bobby Healy.

The start-up has been trialling its service in Oranmore, Co Galway, in recent months and has applied for a licence to operate under new EU drone regulations, which came into force last month.

Manna was the first company to apply to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) for such a licence which would give it access to all...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Pat O’Connor and Niall Campion, Vrai co founders: increasing worker safety Picture: Julian Behal

VR firm lands major contract with British wind consortium

Technology Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Mark Zuckerburg, chief executive, Facebook with Nick Clegg (right), after meeting politicians in Dublin about social media content regulation. Picture: PA

Facebook’s Clegg lobbied Varadkar over data rules

Technology Aiden Corkery 1 week ago
Meredith Whittaker, at the Google walkout in 2018, left the company, saying “Google isn’t a place where I can continue this work.” Pic: Bebeto Matthews/AP

‘We’re not going home until Big Tech’s factory floor is clean’

Technology Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Conor Brady and Neil Brady, whose software detects hate speech online Picture: Fergal Phillips

Former Irish Times editor and son raise €600k for AI project

Technology Aaron Rogan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1