Collison brothers lend backing to drone start-up Manna Aero
The billionaire siblings, who are behind the Stripe payments system, have invested in the start-up founded by Bobby Healy
The billionaire Collison brothers have backed Irish drone delivery start-up Manna Aero, according to its founder Bobby Healy.
The start-up has been trialling its service in Oranmore, Co Galway, in recent months and has applied for a licence to operate under new EU drone regulations, which came into force last month.
Manna was the first company to apply to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) for such a licence which would give it access to all...
