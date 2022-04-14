Subscribe Today
Clubforce acquires Comórtais

The sports club management app has acquired the competition management technology business

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
14th April, 2022
Clubforce acquires Comórtais
Warren Healy, founder of Clubforce, Feidhlim Byrne, director of Comórtais, and Noel Murray, chief executive of Clubforce.

Clubforce, a sports club management business, has acquired Comórtais, a competition management company. The purchase will broaden Clubforce’s ability to serve clubs and competition organisers according to the Co Galway business which aims to broaden its international appeal.

The Dublin-based Comórtais helps associations to create and manage league and cup competitions. Teams are provided with match analysis and can add information like goal scorers, venues, referees and directions, all from fixtures...

