Clubforce acquires Comórtais

Clubforce, a sports club management business, has acquired Comórtais, a competition management company. The purchase will broaden Clubforce’s ability to serve clubs and competition organisers according to the Co Galway business which aims to broaden its international appeal.

The Dublin-based Comórtais helps associations to create and manage league and cup competitions. Teams are provided with match analysis and can add information like goal scorers, venues, referees and directions, all from fixtures...