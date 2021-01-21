CCPC rejects a notification from banks of their plans to develop a shared payments app
Country’s competition watchdog says not enough information was provided on the project aimed at challenging Revolut and N26
The country’s competition watchdog has rejected a notification from the main retail banks of their plans to develop a new shared payments app on the basis that not enough information was provided to it.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has this evening confirmed that it has rejected as “invalid” the merger notification from AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Ireland and Permanent TSB which are looking to develop the app as a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Tyndall National Institute plans to launch 30 start-ups
The Cork tech research centre aims to bring its headcount to 1,000 as part of its plan double in size and impact over seven years
VR firm lands major contract with British wind consortium
Dublin-based Vrai has raised €1.2 million to provide virtual reality training to staff who operate highly complex machinery
Facebook’s Clegg lobbied Varadkar over data rules
The former politician contacted the Tánaiste in September, days after Facebook launched a legal case against the Data Protection Commissioner
‘We’re not going home until Big Tech’s factory floor is clean’
Last week, 200 workers in Google’s parent company announced the establishment of the Alphabet Workers Union, after years of informal protests at the tech giant. It’s part of a global trend towards unionisation