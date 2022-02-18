ASAI upholds complaints against Dublin Bus ‘meme-coin’ crypto ad

Advertisements for Floki Inu, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog, were found to be in breach of advertising codes for failing to prominently notify the public of the financial risks associated with crypto investing.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) upheld two complaints made about a Dublin Bus campaign for the “meme-coin”. Other ads for the coin, including one featuring a Shiba Inu dog sporting a Viking hat, also...