ASAI upholds complaints against Dublin Bus ‘meme-coin’ crypto ad
Advertisements for Floki Coin, a cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog, were found to be in breach of Irish advertising standards
Advertisements for Floki Inu, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog, were found to be in breach of advertising codes for failing to prominently notify the public of the financial risks associated with crypto investing.
The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) upheld two complaints made about a Dublin Bus campaign for the “meme-coin”. Other ads for the coin, including one featuring a Shiba Inu dog sporting a Viking hat, also...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Data centres as ‘heavy industry’ could affect Ireland’s appeal to enterprise — Ibec
A proposal to re-categorise data centres in Dublin has been met with dismay by the business representative group
Minister warns Ireland open to cyber attack if Russia invades Ukraine
Public sector bodies and essential services including electricity and gas firms and banks have two-year deadline to sharpen security measures
DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash
The animal charity announced last week that it would debut ‘NWoofTs’ as a way to tap into ‘a new community of dog lovers’
Facebook’s value drops by more than $200 billion after earnings miss
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, suffered the largest single day loss in value in history