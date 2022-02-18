Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

ASAI upholds complaints against Dublin Bus ‘meme-coin’ crypto ad

Advertisements for Floki Coin, a cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog, were found to be in breach of Irish advertising standards

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
18th February, 2022
ASAI upholds complaints against Dublin Bus ‘meme-coin’ crypto ad
A similar investigation launched by the UK’s advertising watchdog has yet to be concluded

Advertisements for Floki Inu, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog, were found to be in breach of advertising codes for failing to prominently notify the public of the financial risks associated with crypto investing.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) upheld two complaints made about a Dublin Bus campaign for the “meme-coin”. Other ads for the coin, including one featuring a Shiba Inu dog sporting a Viking hat, also...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cloud Infrastructure Ireland, a trade association within Ibec, said a proposal to re-designate data centres from Z6 to Z7 runs the risk of reducing ‘Dublin’s attractiveness to enterprise’ and goes against national policy. Picture: Getty

Data centres as ‘heavy industry’ could affect Ireland’s appeal to enterprise — Ibec

Technology Cónal Thomas
Ossian Smyth, the Minister of State for e-government, has warned that there is a ‘heightened risk’ of a cyber attack on Irish companies in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Minister warns Ireland open to cyber attack if Russia invades Ukraine

Technology Michael Brennan
The DSPCA said that it had ‘taken on board concerns raised’ over the environmental impact of NFTs. Picture: Open Sea

DSPCA steps away from NFT fundraising project following backlash

Technology Eva Short
Mark Zuckerberg’s personal loss today was $25 billion. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook’s value drops by more than $200 billion after earnings miss

Technology Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1