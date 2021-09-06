ApisProtect set for UK launch of product to protect beehives

ApisProtect, a business that creates sensors to protect beehives, is launching its consumer product in Britain this month.

ApisProtect develops a device that is installed in beehives which uses sensors that measures temperature, noise, and movement. The data is processed and converted into information beekeepers can use and indicates what actions are required, such as moving a hive that is overheating into a shaded area.

“Our big focus is to tell the beekeepers what they...