Technology

ApisProtect set for UK launch of product to protect beehives

Device installed in beehives uses sensors to measure temperature, noise and movement and helps beekeepers to decide which actions are required

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th September, 2021
Fiona Edwards, chief executive and co-founder of ApisProtect: ‘Our big focus is to tell the beekeepers what they care about’

ApisProtect, a business that creates sensors to protect beehives, is launching its consumer product in Britain this month.

ApisProtect develops a device that is installed in beehives which uses sensors that measures temperature, noise, and movement. The data is processed and converted into information beekeepers can use and indicates what actions are required, such as moving a hive that is overheating into a shaded area.

“Our big focus is to tell the beekeepers what they...

