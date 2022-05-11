AnyExcuse secures Mastercard distribution deal

AnyExcuse, a Dublin-based payments start-up, has secured a distribution deal with Mastercard to push its product around the Irish, British, and EU markets. The company has also launched a new bar management software system.

The business, which develops voucher and offers programmes for pubs, has developed a virtual credit card system with Mastercard with the payments company pushing the product around the British and Irish markets.

“We’ve gone live with Mastercard after two and a...