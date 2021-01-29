Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Analysis: Making sense of the GameStop surge

The wild ride of retailer’s share price has naturally led to much head scratching from those unfamiliar with the drama or the idea of a short squeeze, so what does it all mean and what might the repercussions be?

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
29th January, 2021
Analysis: Making sense of the GameStop surge
‘GameStop is a retailer of computer games and related paraphernalia, with an online presence but not a famed one and has generally suffered greatly through the Covid-19 pandemic.’ Picture: Getty

Throughout the debate over the GameStop share price surge, there has been one objective victim. That is one Zoah Hedges-Stocks who has needed to explain to people on Twitter that Hedges-Stocks is her surname and that she too doesn’t offer financial advice.

With that formality out of the way, let’s get to the fun stuff. What on earth is happening with GameStop?

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Ireland and Permanent TSB are looking to develop the app as a joint venture. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

CCPC rejects a notification from banks of their plans to develop a shared payments app

Technology Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
William Scanlon, chief executive at Tyndall National Institute: ‘Since Tyndall was established, we haven’t created a large number of start-ups but they’re very sticky’

Tyndall National Institute plans to launch 30 start-ups

Technology Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Pat O’Connor and Niall Campion, Vrai co founders: increasing worker safety Picture: Julian Behal

VR firm lands major contract with British wind consortium

Technology Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
Mark Zuckerburg, chief executive, Facebook with Nick Clegg (right), after meeting politicians in Dublin about social media content regulation. Picture: PA

Facebook’s Clegg lobbied Varadkar over data rules

Technology Aiden Corkery 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1