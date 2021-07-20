Analysis: Jeff Bezos’s trip to space manages to be both historic and somewhat dull
The Amazon founder went up and came down again, doing the bare minimum to qualify him as an astronaut, but as space becomes a playground for billionaires, there are some concerns about the harm they could do
Blue Origin made minor history on Tuesday as the space company’s New Shepard craft brought both the oldest and youngest ever people to space. The mission resulted in Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, getting his wish and finally going to space, just about.
He was part of the New Shepard crew that barely breached the Carmen Line, the nominal area 100km above ground which is deemed to be the point when an object...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Am I Satoshi Nakamoto? I couldn’t possibly answer that’
Donal O’Mahony, a Trinity College professor, is considered one of the top ten most likely inventors of bitcoin. Whether he is the elusive cryptocurrency creator or not, his expertise is beyond doubt
Windows 11 is on the way, here’s what to expect
Skype is on the way out while your PC display is going to look more like your phone with the latest Microsoft upgrade
70% of Irish bosses say their companies need to do more on cybersecurity
More than eight in ten chief executives plan on making ‘major’ investments in data and technology over the next 12 months, an EY survey has found
Wicklow county councillor creates app for public reps
Councillor Connect, the brainchild of Rory O’Connor, helps public representatives organise their Zooms, meetings and other public engagements on one central platform