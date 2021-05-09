Adventures in Technophobia: How to get an at-home ‘face-lift’

A few years back I wrote a piece for the Business Post about the impending arrival of what would be the world’s first gym for faces, handily entitled FaceGym, in a 2,000-square-foot flagship facility on Bond Street in New York City’s NoHo district. The brainchild of Inge Theron, whose column for the Financial Times “Chronicles of a Spa Junkie” ran for six years, the story went that after a face-lifting procedure left her housebound, she...