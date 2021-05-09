Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

Adventures in Technophobia: How to get an at-home ‘face-lift’

Jessie Collins ditches face yoga for a new Thermawave device from DMK

Jessie Collins
9th May, 2021
Adventures in Technophobia: How to get an at-home ‘face-lift’

A few years back I wrote a piece for the Business Post about the impending arrival of what would be the world’s first gym for faces, handily entitled FaceGym, in a 2,000-square-foot flagship facility on Bond Street in New York City’s NoHo district. The brainchild of Inge Theron, whose column for the Financial Times “Chronicles of a Spa Junkie” ran for six years, the story went that after a face-lifting procedure left her housebound, she...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Helen Dixon, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, will reject criticism of her office. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

DPC to reject ‘unfounded’ criticisms in row over Facebook regulation

Technology Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Quantity was the order of the day for Tim Cook, Apple’s longtime chief executive, in his virtual briefing as he unveiled a string of new products and made use of the surprise hit of 2020

Apple’s rebirth of cool powered by an old favourite

Technology Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
David Coallier, co-founder of Clearword: primary market initially will be the US

Former Barricade duo see new software venture take off

Technology Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago
Didier Reynders’ phone number and other personal data was included in information, which is now freely available online

EU officials and DPC staff details leaked in Facebook data breach

Technology Aaron Rogan 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1