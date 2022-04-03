Zinkworks eyes nationwide expansion as demand rises

Tech company Zinkworks plans to open more offices in Ireland, as demand for its services continues to increase.

Last week, the Athlone-headquartered company said it was creating 50 jobs in Letterkenny over the next 18 months with the opening of a software engineering hub in Co Donegal.

Paul Madden, its chief executive, told the Business Post that further growth was also planned including a potential third office along the west coast.