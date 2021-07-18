Xtremepush eyes €500m valuation by end of 2023

Xtremepush, the Dublin digital marketing business, expects to have annual revenue of €40 million and be valued at €500 million by the end of 2023.

It made the projection following its first ever fundraising round of $33 million (€27.9 million) last week, which was backed by Grafton Capital, the London-based private equity firm.

Xtremepush’s clients include Paddy Power Betfair, Bank of Ireland and McDonald’s. The firm develops software which provides push notifications and intelligence analysis for mobile...