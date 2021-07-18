Xtremepush eyes €500m valuation by end of 2023
Digital marketing firm develops software which provides push notifications and intelligence analysis for mobile devices, and its clients include Bank of Ireland and McDonald’s
Xtremepush, the Dublin digital marketing business, expects to have annual revenue of €40 million and be valued at €500 million by the end of 2023.
It made the projection following its first ever fundraising round of $33 million (€27.9 million) last week, which was backed by Grafton Capital, the London-based private equity firm.
Xtremepush’s clients include Paddy Power Betfair, Bank of Ireland and McDonald’s. The firm develops software which provides push notifications and intelligence analysis for mobile...
