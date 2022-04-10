Workday sees Ireland as ‘central tentpole’ in growth strategy
The finance and HR resources software platform last week announced 1,000 new jobs to be based in this country
Ireland is a “central tentpole” in Workday’s strategy for accelerated growth, according to Sayan Chakraborty, the firm’s executive vice-president of product and technology.
Workday, which provides finance and human resources software through a cloud-based platform, announced 1,000 jobs in Ireland last week, bringing its total workforce in the country to 2,700.
Chakraborty said the move reflects the firm’s need to meet demand quickly. The company plans to build a 51,000 square...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tech skills gap needs a holistic approach, says Accenture Ireland boss
Alastair Blair said that lifelong learning needs to be prioritised, along with interdisciplinary skills and investing in training
Pineapple raises €1m for its ‘LinkedIn for Gen Z’ platform
The professional social network allows members to build connections using Instagram-style stories
Former Magnet boss returns with ‘game changing’ cable solution
KelTech IoT has developed a solution which allows electricity and fibre optics to run through one single hybrid cable
Cork-based secure online payments platform Trustap raises €3.1m in seed round
MiddleGame Ventures, which has also backed Wayflyer and Payslip, led the investment round