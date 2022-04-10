Workday sees Ireland as ‘central tentpole’ in growth strategy

Ireland is a “central tentpole” in Workday’s strategy for accelerated growth, according to Sayan Chakraborty, the firm’s executive vice-president of product and technology.

Workday, which provides finance and human resources software through a cloud-based platform, announced 1,000 jobs in Ireland last week, bringing its total workforce in the country to 2,700.

Chakraborty said the move reflects the firm’s need to meet demand quickly. The company plans to build a 51,000 square...