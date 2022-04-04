Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Workday confident housing issues won’t deter talent

Workday expects to be able to fill the 1,000 new roles it announced on Monday despite concerns over the housing market in Dublin

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th April, 2022
Workday confident housing issues won’t deter talent
IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Chano Fernandez, co-chief executive at Workday pictured at Monday’s announcement.

Chano Fernandez, co-chief executive at Workday, told the Business Post that he is confident the government’s housing policy will aid his business in attracting tech talent to Ireland.

“We’ve been in discussions with the Taoiseach already about it. I like the plans the government has around building new houses. They have great plans for increasing accommodation and transport in this area. We’re excited that we can make this happen,” Fernandez said....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Sweeney and John Fahy, co-founders of Transact: ‘We wanted to speed that process up by digitising everything. A developer can load up all their properties on the platform. Their solicitors are automatically notified and they can upload documents.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Digital conveyancing firm Transact raises €2m to target British market with faster transactions

Tech Emmet Ryan
The Whoop 4.0: a deceptively simple smartband that sends data directly to a companion app on your smartphone

Gadget Guru: Whoop smartband keeps it simple, while JBL Flip 6 and Yikes deal with speakers and sneakers

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Fergus Grimes, founder of Score Beo: ‘Even club level of GAA is littered with gambling.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

GAA live scores app turns down gambling sponsors

Tech Emmet Ryan
Aaron Clauson and Feargal Brady, co-founders of NoFrixion: ‘The debit cards we use today were first invented almost 60 years ago, in 1964. They weren’t designed for the digital world’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

NoFrixion to double workforce as instant payments rollout begins

Tech Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1