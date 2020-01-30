Wireless tech specialists DecaWave bought by US firm

DecaWave, a Dublin-based wireless technology company, is being acquired by the US company Qorvo.

The Irish firm makes chips for geolocation. It specialises impulse-radio ultra wideband (IR-UWB), a technology it claims will be as transformational as GPS, wifi and Bluetooth. IR-UWB can identify the location of any object indoors to within a few centimetres and is already used in smartphones, cars and other applications.

DecaWave is headquartered in Ireland but has offices in the US,...