Thursday January 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wireless tech specialists DecaWave bought by US firm

Qorvo says acquisition of Dublin-based chip maker will give it access to ‘a new and rapidly growing market’

30th January, 2020
Michael McLaughlin and Ciaran Connell of DecaWave: McLaughlin said they had been on a “challenging and fantastic journey”. Picture: Maxwell

DecaWave, a Dublin-based wireless technology company, is being acquired by the US company Qorvo.

The Irish firm makes chips for geolocation. It specialises impulse-radio ultra wideband (IR-UWB), a technology it claims will be as transformational as GPS, wifi and Bluetooth. IR-UWB can identify the location of any object indoors to within a few centimetres and is already used in smartphones, cars and other applications.

DecaWave is headquartered in Ireland but has offices in the US,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fender’s Dublin-based music software company lets staff go

Employees at the classic guitar-maker’s Irish offshoot say the company has moved the operation to Los Angeles

Aaron Rogan | 4 days ago

Gadget Guru: HP Elitebook, Plantwave, Albichierre

A swish but pricey laptop, a smart wine dispenser and a machine that uses plants to create music feature this week

Emmet Ryan | 4 days ago

Facebook chief defends data centres in face of criticism

Developments are not ‘hollow investments’ that only create jobs during construction, they are significant contributors to the economy, argues Gareth Lambe

Aaron Rogan | 4 days ago